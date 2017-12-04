Rebel JD(U) MPs Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar disqualified from Rajya Sabha

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, on Monday disqualified 'rebel' JD-U members and Ali Anwar from the upper house of Parliament, a JD-U MP said.

Sharad fell out with Nitish Kumar after the Bihar CM walked out of the grand alliance with Congress and RJD and formed government with the BJP earlier this year.

