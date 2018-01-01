Sharapova, Halep open 2018 season with victory

Maria and top-ranked opened the 2018 season on a victorious note scoring straight-set wins at the Open on Monday.

Russian ace eased to a 6-3, 6-0 win over Mihaela Buzarnescu of with a powerful forehand winner, while Romanian Halep advanced into the next round after a 6-4, 6-1 victory over of the US, reports

"It's my first victory this year as No.1 in the world, so I'm just happy and enjoying the time," said Halep, who will play China's Duan Yingying in the next round.

suffered from a slow start but recovered quickly to dominate her match.

"It's always nice to start off the year with a victory. Overall I thought, besides a few breaks in the beginning, I really stepped up and finished the match off well," said.

will play 2017 finalist Alison Riske of the US in the next round.

--IANS

gau/dg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)