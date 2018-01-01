Share experiences with fellow researchers, Modi tells scientists

Modi on Monday urged the country's scientists and researchers to come out of "confinement" and share their experiences with fellow scientists of other institutions and national laboratories.

"For one reason or another, we have confined ourselves into isolation. We hardly cooperate, collaborate and share our experiences with fellow scientists of other institutions and national laboratories," the said during a video conference at the inauguration of the Curtain Raiser Ceremony on the occasion of 125th birth anniversary of S.N. Bose.

"To reach our true potential and to take Indian science to its rightful glory, we should be like a quantum particle that escapes its confinement. This is even more important today, as science becomes hugely multi-disciplinary and requires concerted efforts," Modi said.

"I am told that our science departments are now working on a multipronged approach. I understand that a portal is being developed for sharing of that would allow transparent and efficient tagging and sharing of resources," he added.

He said a mechanism is being put up for strong collaborations between academic and R&D institutions. City based R&D Clusters are being created to bring together all Science and Technology partners from Academia to Institutes, to Industries to Startups.

It is necessary that country's innovations and "final outcome" of researches should be judged whether the life of a poor is getting easier or difficulties of a person belonging to middle class are reducing, he said, adding that preparing of the objective would be easier when the applications of innovations provide solutions to country's socio-economic problems.

Modi said he is sure that scientists and researchers of with their "out of box thinking" would continue to provide "creative technological solutions" which will immensely benefit common people of the country.

