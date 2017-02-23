Instagram rolls out photo, video album feature

If you feel constrained to share multiple photos
or videos
from your trip on Instagram, a new feature
rolled out on Thursday will make your vacation look beautiful in a single album.
Earlier this month, photo-sharing app Instagram
was testing the feature
in beta stage.
"Now, you can combine up to 10 photos
and videos
in one post and swipe through to see them all," Instagram
said in a press statement.
To match the user experience, Instagram
has increased carousel ad units to 10 photos
or videos
with a new design.
Earlier only advertisers were able to share the gallery which users could swipe through horizontally, but now the feature
has made its way to all 600 million users.
To upload multiple photos, users can select up to 10 photos
from their galley, slap on filters to each photo they choose, then upload the photos
as an album
to their timeline.
From their followers' perspective, they will see the album
and can then slide through the various shots, liking photos
as they go.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU