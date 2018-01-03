Sheikh's historic jewels stolen in Venice

Historic jewels belonging to the collection of Qatar's ruling family have been stolen from an exhibition in hosting treasures from the Moghul empire which once governed India, palace sources said on Wednesday.

The jewels belonged to the Qatari Sheikh al-Thani and their theft has meant that the iconic Venetian landmark building has been closed to the public and those in the exhibition space have not been permitted to leave while police investigate the heist, reports news.

reported that police at the had watched security footage and seen how two people forced a glass case open and stole a golden brooch and earrings.

The palace, opened in 1340, had since September been hosting an exhibition of treasures from the Moghul empire that once ruled Some gems that once belonged to fabulously wealthy Maharajas had been acquired by the al-Thani collection.

The stolen items were being kept in a glass case and, according to local media, had an estimated value of 30,000 euros ($36,000).

Wednesday was to have been the last day of the exhibition, which gathered 270 dazzling objects from the 16th to 20th centuries.

They included gemstones and antique jewellery supposedly belonging to the descendants of Genghis Khan and to the great Maharajas.

--IANS

mr/soni

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)