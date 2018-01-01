Shimla sees season's lowest temperature

The capital on Monday saw the season's lowest temperature of 2.7 degrees despite no white

The temperatures remained below the freezing point in many places in the state, an here told IANS.

Keylong, and Spiti, was the coldest at a minimum temperature of minus 9.2 degrees

Kalpa in district recorded a low of minus 2.3 degrees Celsius, while the temperature was 0.6 degree in Manali, Dalhousie 4.2 degrees and six degrees in Dharamsala.

The Met Department's forecast said a feeble western disturbance -- originating in the and moving across the Afghanistan- region -- would be active in the region on January 4.

--IANS

vg/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)