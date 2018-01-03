Ship sinks off Shanghai coast, 10 missing

Ten persons have been reported missing after a cargo ship capsized and sank off China's coast, the city's maritime centre said on Wednesday.

Of the 13 sailors on aboard, three persons have been rescued till 9 a.m., reported. A dozen boats have been dispatched to the rescue.

The "Changping" ship, loaded with 5,000 tonnes of steel, collided with another freighter before sinking in the near on Tuesday, the water traffic management centre said.

The rescue operation was on.

--IANS

