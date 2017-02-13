TRENDING ON BS
Show some decency: Uddhav Thackeray on Modi's taunt on Manmohan Singh

Earlier, Modi taunted Singh by saying, 'only he knew the art of bathing by wearing a raincoat'

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray. Photo: PTI
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday told Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show some "sabhyata" (decency), days after the latter attacked former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

"The PM should show some 'sabhyata' like Manmohan Singh showed his 'sabhyata' when he stopped a Parliamentary panel from attacking (RBI Governor) Urjit Patel on demonetisation," Thackeray told CNN-News18.

Thackeray's comment came days after Modi, while in the Rajya Sabha, taunted Manmohan Singh by saying "only he knew the art of bathing wearing a raincoat".

The Shiv Sena has broken its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) although it still remains a part of the BJP-led governments both in Maharashtra and in New Delhi.

Asked about the status of the BJP-Sena alliance in the state, Thackeray told the news channel: "This government is on notice and we will see how it goes from here."

He said there was no hypocrisy in continuing with the BJP government in Maharashtra.

