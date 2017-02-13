Show some decency: Uddhav Thackeray on Modi's taunt on Manmohan Singh

chief on Monday told Prime Minister to show some "sabhyata" (decency), days after the latter attacked former Prime Minister

"The PM should show some 'sabhyata' like showed his 'sabhyata' when he stopped a Parliamentary panel from attacking (RBI Governor) Urjit Patel on demonetisation," Thackeray told CNN-News18.

Thackeray's comment came days after Modi, while in the Rajya Sabha, taunted by saying "only he knew the art of bathing wearing a raincoat".

The has broken its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) although it still remains a part of the BJP-led governments both in Maharashtra and in New Delhi.

Asked about the status of the BJP-Sena alliance in the state, Thackeray told the news channel: "This government is on notice and we will see how it goes from here."

He said there was no hypocrisy in continuing with the government in Maharashtra.