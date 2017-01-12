Navjot Singh Sidhu likely to join Congress on Saturday

Sidhu
met Rahul Gandhi
on Thursday afternoon for 30 minutes, according to informed sources.
A party source said that Sidhu
had also met Rahul Gandhi
on Wednesday to discuss the date of his formal induction into the party.
"Sidhu
met Rahul Gandhi
yesterday (Wednesday). The joining is likely to happen on Saturday," said the party source.
Sidhu
was to join the Congress
on Tuesday but he remained "incommunicado" and did not turn up.
The Congress
did not announce its candidate for Amritsar (East) assembly constituency in its third list of 23 candidates released on Thursday.
Sidhu
is likely to contest from the constituency, from where his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu
was a member of the Punjab
assembly.
The Congress
has so far released names of its 100 candidates and is yet to select candidates for the remaining 17 seats for elections to the 117-member assembly. The polls are to be held on February 4.
