PV Sindhu enters final of Hong Kong Open

Indian premier shuttler P.V. Sindhu defeated former world champion Ratchanok Intanon to reach the final of Hong Kong Open Superseries here on Saturday.
Second seed Sindhu registered a 21-17, 21-17 win in 43 minutes over the Thai sixth seed at the Hong Kong Coliseum.
In the final on Sunday, Sindhu will be up against top seed Tai Tzu Ying, who moved past south Korean third seed Sung ji Hyun 21-9, 18-21, 21-7 in 52 minutes.
It will be a repeat of 2016 edition's final which saw Sindhu losing to Chinese Taipei's top-ranked shuttler Tai 15-21, 17-21.
Tai enjoys a healthy 7-3 advantage in career head-to-head records. The 23-year-old has also won the three previous meetings between them.
Sindhu has now reached third final in the Superseries meets for the year. She has already won in India and South Korea.
