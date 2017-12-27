Singer Rihanna's cousin shot dead

Rihanna's 21-year-old cousin Tavon Kaiseen was shot to death here.

died on Tuesday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Rihanna, 29, posted a series of photographs of on Instagram, indicating that she had just spent with him, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"RIP cousin. Can't believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms," wrote.

"Never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body! Love you always man," she added.

The eight-time winner ended the post saying: "End gun violence".

was walking through a track in the St Michael's area of around 7 p.m. on Tuesday night when he was approached by a man and shot several times. The man then fled the scene, and has not been identified.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle, but succumbed to his injuries.

