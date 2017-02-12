Kashmir gunfight: 2 soldiers martyred, 4 militants killed; search ongoing

Two soldiers and four militants were killed on Sunday in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said.

The militants' bodies were recovered from the site. Two Rashtriya Rifies troopers succumbed to injuries.

Security forces surrounded the Frisal village following a tip that militants were hiding in a house.

"When the militants were challenged, they fired at the forces, triggering the gunfight," a police officer said.

Three civilians and three soldiers were also injured in the fighting.

Currently, security forces are continuing their search for more holed-up militants.