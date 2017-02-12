TRENDING ON BS
Kashmir gunfight: 2 soldiers martyred, 4 militants killed; search ongoing
Kashmir gunfight: 2 soldiers martyred, 4 militants killed; search ongoing

Three civilians and three soldiers were also injured in the fighting

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Army personnel in action inside the Army Brigade camp during a terror attack in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir.
File photo of security forces deployed in Kashmir. Photo: PTI

Two soldiers and four militants were killed on Sunday in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said.

The militants' bodies were recovered from the site. Two Rashtriya Rifies troopers succumbed to injuries.

Security forces surrounded the Frisal village following a tip that militants were hiding in a house.

"When the militants were challenged, they fired at the forces, triggering the gunfight," a police officer said.

Three civilians and three soldiers were also injured in the fighting.

Currently, security forces are continuing their search for more holed-up militants.

