Six held over suspected links to banned terrorist group in Britain

Five men and a woman were arrested in on Wednesday on suspicion of belonging to banned far-right terrorist group

Britain's said the suspects, aged between 21 and 37, were detained under Section 41 of the Act, reported.

The arrests were pre-planned and intelligence-led with no threat to the public's safety, the police said.

They are the latest in a wave of arrests of alleged members since the group was made a proscribed terrorist organisation in December 2016.

It is the first extreme right-wing group to be outlawed in

Founded in 2013, became the first British neo-Nazi group to be banned after British said it was promoting violence and acts of

--IANS

sku/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)