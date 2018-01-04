Six held over suspected links to banned terrorist group in Britain

-
-
Five men and a woman were arrested in Britain on Wednesday on suspicion of belonging to banned far-right terrorist group National Action.
Britain's West Midlands Police said the suspects, aged between 21 and 37, were detained under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act, Xinhua news agency reported.
The arrests were pre-planned and intelligence-led with no threat to the public's safety, the police said.
They are the latest in a wave of arrests of alleged National Action members since the group was made a proscribed terrorist organisation in December 2016.
It is the first extreme right-wing group to be outlawed in Britain.
Founded in 2013, National Action became the first British neo-Nazi group to be banned after British Home Secretary Amber Rudd said it was promoting violence and acts of terrorism.
--IANS
sku/
