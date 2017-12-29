Six killed in shooting near Egypt church

At least six people were killed on Friday in a outside a church here, according to Egyptian authorities.

"The security forces thwarted an attack near the Mar Mina Church in district," the said.

One attacker was killed and another escaped the scene on a motorbike, reported.

The victims included two policemen, the ministry said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

The attack comes ahead of New Year celebrations and the Coptic on January 7.

is a Muslim-majority country and its Christian minority makes up around 10 per cent of the population.

Most of them belong to the Coptic Orthodox Church.

In April, 45 people were killed in twin suicide bombings that took place at the in Tanta and the in

The attack was claimed by the Islamic State terror group.

