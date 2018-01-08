Skilling enterprises, start-up developers key to India's digital dream: IBM

With transformation comes the daunting task of preparing a workforce for technologies like Big Data, Cloud, (AI) and (IoT) that can address the massive demand coming from governments and businesses in

According to a top executive, the time is ripe to start the journey right from schools and universities, leading to up-skilling and re-skilling the enterprise and start-up developers' community in the country.

Between 2010 and 2030, India's working population is expected to expand from 750 million to almost one billion.

"Without adequate education and training, such population growth poses an increased risk of the emergence of a growing class of under or unemployed. Skill is emerging as the new currency across businesses globally and in India," Seema Kumar, Country Leader, Developer Ecosystem and Start-ups, India/South Asia, told IANS.

"We believe the industry is no more bifurcated into blue-collar and white-collar jobs. The 'new collar' job community is embracing rapidly, forging deeper relationships with ecosystem partners and acquiring 'in-demand' skill-sets," Kumar emphasised.

Sensing the urgent need to build a talent pool for the future, recently announced a collaboration with the (TSSC) to spur emerging skills in the domestic telecom industry.

The agreement outlines a roadmap to build capabilities in the areas of information and communication (ICT) to provide the required and relevant skills for the telecom Industry.

"This collaboration will provide an opportunity to students and young professionals to get skilled in including Big Data, Computing, IoT and mobile applications that have a huge potential in the telecom sector," Kumar said.

IBM's student developers' programme (career education) that infuses that are industry specific and market relevant has helped more than 24,000 students and faculty members develop industry-relevant

Developers are the new marketers and decision-makers across organisations and it has become imperative to make them the centre of the core strategy.

"We also have collaboration with US-based and to offer cognitive and curriculum to developers to help them equip with new age requirements around science and (ML), etc," the said.

In 2017, organised " DeveloperConnect Roadshow" in Mumbai, and where it offered day-long workshops that combined technical sessions and hands-on activities, led by technical experts from around science, and

"We are going to organise the ' Code' day for developers in on February 14 which is another step towards introducing the developer community to technologies," Kumar told IANS.

also has an online learning platform Cognitiveclass.ai that offers several in the area of science, AI, big and Blockchain.

"We also work with external Edtech partners who offer structured courses and curriculum based on these technologies. For instance, is leveraging the Science experience platform and CognitiveClass.ai to offer advanced customised learning to students and professionals on science," Kumar noted.

Similarly, GlobalKnowledge is a training partner offering detailed courses on and cognitive development, also enabling professional certifications in these domains.

"Today, we are witnessing start-ups adopting at a fast pace, looking at creating enterprise class solutions and use best practices at a competitive cost, more agile systems and greater efficiency," Kumar said.

Private is an integrated platform built on a Kubernetes-based container architecture.

It is a pre-packaged offering with enterprise-grade content, bringing native environment to Private Clouds so that start-ups can maintain control over core while giving developers the flexibility to easily update and launch new apps in a secure manner.

"We foresee start-ups in the FinTech, e-commerce and space leveraging Private for on-premises software portfolio or easily integrate next-generation and software optimised for Cloud," Kumar added.

