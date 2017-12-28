Snapchat may bring 'Stories' to the web: Report

Popular photo-sharing platform is working on extending the reach of its "Stories" feature on the web as it also continues to test a major redesign of its and apps, reports say.

" is developing a new product called 'Stories Everywhere' with a goal of making 'Stories' available outside the app for the first time and kick-starting the app's stagnant user growth," technology website Cheddar reported late Wednesday.

The company is also likely to makes it easier to share videos on other platforms through a that prompts people to sign up and download the app, the report added.

Meanwhile, -- the parent company of has hired -- the former Senior of Video at and also the to lead the project.

"Stories" allows the user to string together pictures and videos taken throughout the day.

Similar to giant Facebook's "timeline", this feature is public for all friends on the platform.

is expected to overtake for the first time in the US as the user growth of the latter is set to slow among teenagers and adults, a report by market research firm said recently.

The app currently has 166 million users globally.

