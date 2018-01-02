Snow likely in Uttarakhand as mercury dips further

Extreme cold conditions continue to prevail in the hill state of on Tuesday, as the dropped in most hilly areas.

Fog was reported from many places though the cold wave has abated in the plains.

The predicted that the cold conditions would intensify on Wednesday. There might be some respite though after this week.

Heavy fog and poor visibility slowed down traffic and disrupted normal life in Udhamsingh Nagar, Haldwani, Haridwar and Roorkie.

The Met has predicted snowfall in the next few days in the hills of and

of the Regional Met Office, said the would fall in most parts of the state in the next few days and the winter chill would be at its peak.

Almorah recorded a low of 2.9 degrees Celsius, Mukteshwar (1), Joshimath (2.3), Paudi (2.6), Tehri (2.6), Uttarkashi (2.8), Udhamsingh Nagar (3.9), Nainital (4), Haridwar (6.7) and the state capital Dehradun recorded a low of 7 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)