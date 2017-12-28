Son arrested for woman's murder in Kerala

A 23-year-old engineering student, here, was arrested on Thursday by the police for the of his 51-year-old mother.

The arrested Akshay Ashok, after keeping him in custody for two days, following his confession of the brutal act.

His mother, Deepa's charred body was found from the waste yard of their house on Tuesday morning.

Ashok himself had alerted the police on Tuesday stating that a charred body was found in their backyard. He also said that his mother was missing since Monday evening.

The police took him into custody after they found him changing his statements.

During the interrogation, Ashok confessed that he and his mother were not on talking terms and on Monday afternoon, he had pushed her down. He then using a bed sheet strangulated her to death, he told the police.

According to the police, after he ensured that his mother was dead, he burned her in the place where they normally burn the waste, using petrol.

Ashok has completed his engineering course earlier in 2017, and was waiting to clear a few of the remaining papers. His father was employed in Muscat, while his sister was married and in UAE.

Both of them have arrived here, after the

The police were awaiting the DNA results of the dead body, as that would confirm Deepa's death.

The body was yet to be handed over to the family. The police was also probing Ashok for drug-use.

--IANS

sg/in

