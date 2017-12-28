Spain takes steps to end gender-based violence

The Spanish has approved a series of measures aimed at preventing gender-based violence, an issue which has left 47 women dead there so far in 2017.

The measures would include improving on help and protection provided to victims, carrying out awareness and education campaigns and providing professional training, news reported.

Coordination between courts and administrations was also to be refined.

Divorcees found guilty of gender-based would no longer get permission to see their underage children.

"This inter-party agreement represents a roadmap for the fight against gender-based and is the result of consensus, unity and collaboration," for Health, Social Services and Equality Dolores Montserrat said on Wednesday.

The agreement, which was reached in September, would be rolled out in 2018. It would receive a $238 million-fund in the first three months.

Since records began in 2003, 918 women in have been killed by partners or ex-partners in acts of gender-based

