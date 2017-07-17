Udaan: SpiceJet to launch its third flight on Hyderabad-Pondicherry route

Budget passenger carrier on Monday said that it will launch its third flight under the air scheme -- Udan -- on the Hyderabad-Pondicherry- route from August 16, 2017.

The airline pointed out that the flight will be operated on a Bombardier Q400 aircraft that can seat 78 passengers.

had been awarded six proposals and 11 routes under the first phase of the government's Udan scheme.

"Out of the six finalised proposals four will cater to unserved markets of Adampur, Kandla, and Jaisalmer whereas two will be for underserved markets of Porbandar and Kanpur," the airline said in a statement.

"Flight operations have already commenced on Mumbai-Porbandar-Mumbai and Mumbai-Kandla-Mumbai routes from 10th July."