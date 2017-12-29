JUST IN
Spielberg told Laura Dern to avoid face surgeries

IANS  |  Los Angeles 

Actress Laura Dern says filmmaker Steven Spielberg told her not to have any surgery on her face.

Dern, 50, starred in Spielberg's hit movie "Jurassic Park" when she was just 23. While shooting, the director advised her to not go under the knife, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

"When I was 23, right before a close-up on 'Jurassic Park', Spielberg said to me, 'People will tell you what you could do to your face years from now. Don't you ever touch your face'," Dern told Vulture magazine.

"He was saying, 'Your face is perfect, it's female, it's emotional.' I am determined to be human in my acting, and when you own your power and your womanhood, you grow into your beauty. Your face finds you," she added.

