Spielberg told Laura Dern to avoid face surgeries

says filmmaker told her not to have any surgery on her face.

Dern, 50, starred in Spielberg's hit movie "Jurassic Park" when she was just 23. While shooting, the advised her to not go under the knife, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

"When I was 23, right before a close-up on 'Jurassic Park', said to me, 'People will tell you what you could do to your face years from now. Don't you ever touch your face'," Dern told Vulture magazine.

"He was saying, 'Your face is perfect, it's female, it's emotional.' I am determined to be human in my acting, and when you own your power and your womanhood, you grow into your beauty. Your face finds you," she added.

