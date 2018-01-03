Sporadic violence mars Maharashtra shutdown

Sporadic incidents of violence, road and rail blockages, stone-pelting, processions and protest demonstrations marred the shutdown called by some parties on Wednesday amid tight security across the state.

Groups of activists jumped on the railway tracks, shouting slogans and waved flags to attempt rail-blockades at various stations in Thane and districts, but were prevented by the security forces.

Hordes thronged Dahisar checkpost, the critical entry point to and staged a road blockade, preventing traffic movement in both directions, and leading to vehicular narls. Stones were pelted at vehicles in parts of Jogeshwari, Powai and Andheri East in

Schools and colleges opened as usual in but schoolbuses stayed off roads as a precaution. One private school bus was stoned in Chembur but there were no injuries to anyone.

Some examinations of the had to be rescheduled as candidates could not make it to the examination centres, while were suspended in the global tourist hotspot.

Though many taxi-auto rickshaw unions have supported the shutdown, Mmbai's lifeline, the suburban trains and the BEST (Bombay Electric Supply And Transport) were plying near-normally, with delays and thin crowds.

Some autos and taxis were seen plying in various areas, but the famed dabbawalas cancelled their services for the day, while the BEST on some routes.

Many shops and establishments also opened in the city and suburbs and there were the familiar crowds on roads and highways, but some hours later, they downed shutters in many areas.

The shutdown evoked greater response in mofussil areas compared to urban pockets of Thane, Nagpur, and other cities.

The coastal Konkan region reported a near-total shutdown, as did the strongholds of Marathwada like Beed, Latur, Solapur, Jalgaon, Dhule, Ahmednagar, and

The State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses in some sensitive districts have been suspended as a precaution after it suffered damages to 187 buses in Tuesday's violence.

The Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh, a party headed by Prakash Ambedkar -- the grandson of -- called for a 'peaceful shutdown' on Wednesday to express anger over the incidents of January 1.

The state shutdown is a fallout of the riots in Koregaon-Bhima, district, on January 1 during 1, 1818, between the vanquished army of Peshwa Bajirao II and a small force of the victorious Company that comprised a large number of Dalits.

Several lakhs of Dalits had congregated around the Victory Pillar (Vijay Stambh) erected by the British in Sanaswadi village when stone pelting suddenly started, allegedly by some right-wing groups carrying saffron flags, subsequently leading to the death of a 28-year old youth,

The opposition and Nationalist Party blamed the saffron alliance of for lapses and failing to prevent the Koregaon-Bhima incidents.

announced a judicial probe by a "sitting jugde" of Bombay High Court, a CID investigation into the violence and compensation of Rs 1 million for the victim's family.

Moving swiftly amidst rising anger, the in lodged a complaint against and

