Mahesh Babu's 'Spyder' teaser clocks 6.3 million views in 24 hours

The teaser of superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming bilingual spy thriller "Spyder", released on Thursday, has clocked over 6.3 million views in 24 hours.

The teaser has clocked over 5 million views on the film's official Youtube channel, and overall 6.3 million views including other platforms.

Fastest 6.3 Million Views #GlimpseOfSPYDER Highest No.of views in 24hours(Real time,cumulative) for a Teaser in South India!! #SPYDERMania pic.twitter.com/RTZTpfMTa0 — (@SpyderTheMovie) June 2, 2017

The 75-second teaser, which features a hi-tech spider, hints that the film could be high on technical wizardry.

Directed by A R Murugadoss, the film deals about bio-terrorism.

plays an intelligence bureau officer who takes on infectious agents with the help of hi-end technology.

The film, according to sources, is very high on action and features Mahesh in his most sophisticated avatar yet.

Also starring Rakul Preet Singh, S J Suryah and Bharath, the film has music by

The film, made on a lavish budget, is gearing up for September 30 release.