TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Baahubali 2's attempt to beat Dangal's China record will take longer
Business Standard

Mahesh Babu's 'Spyder' teaser clocks 6.3 million views in 24 hours

The 75-second teaser featuring a hi-tech spider hints that film could be high on technical wizardry

Agencies  |  Chennai 

Spyder, Mahesh Babu
Mahesh Babu's still from 'Spyder' movie. Photo: Twitter (@SpyderTheMovie)

The teaser of superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming bilingual spy thriller "Spyder", released on Thursday, has clocked over 6.3 million views in 24 hours.

The teaser has clocked over 5 million views on the film's official Youtube channel, and overall 6.3 million views including other platforms.

 


The 75-second teaser, which features a hi-tech spider, hints that the film could be high on technical wizardry.

Directed by A R Murugadoss, the film deals about bio-terrorism.

Mahesh Babu plays an intelligence bureau officer who takes on infectious agents with the help of hi-end technology.

The film, according to sources, is very high on action and features Mahesh in his most sophisticated avatar yet.

Also starring Rakul Preet Singh, S J Suryah and Bharath, the film has music by Harris Jayaraj.

The film, made on a lavish budget, is gearing up for September 30 release.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Mahesh Babu's 'Spyder' teaser clocks 6.3 million views in 24 hours

The 75-second teaser featuring a hi-tech spider hints that film could be high on technical wizardry

The 75-second teaser featuring a hi-tech spider hints that film could be high on technical wizardry

The teaser of superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming bilingual spy thriller "Spyder", released on Thursday, has clocked over 6.3 million views in 24 hours.

The teaser has clocked over 5 million views on the film's official Youtube channel, and overall 6.3 million views including other platforms.

 


The 75-second teaser, which features a hi-tech spider, hints that the film could be high on technical wizardry.

Directed by A R Murugadoss, the film deals about bio-terrorism.

Mahesh Babu plays an intelligence bureau officer who takes on infectious agents with the help of hi-end technology.

The film, according to sources, is very high on action and features Mahesh in his most sophisticated avatar yet.

Also starring Rakul Preet Singh, S J Suryah and Bharath, the film has music by Harris Jayaraj.

The film, made on a lavish budget, is gearing up for September 30 release.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Mahesh Babu's 'Spyder' teaser clocks 6.3 million views in 24 hours

The 75-second teaser featuring a hi-tech spider hints that film could be high on technical wizardry

The teaser of superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming bilingual spy thriller "Spyder", released on Thursday, has clocked over 6.3 million views in 24 hours.

The teaser has clocked over 5 million views on the film's official Youtube channel, and overall 6.3 million views including other platforms.

 


The 75-second teaser, which features a hi-tech spider, hints that the film could be high on technical wizardry.

Directed by A R Murugadoss, the film deals about bio-terrorism.

Mahesh Babu plays an intelligence bureau officer who takes on infectious agents with the help of hi-end technology.

The film, according to sources, is very high on action and features Mahesh in his most sophisticated avatar yet.

Also starring Rakul Preet Singh, S J Suryah and Bharath, the film has music by Harris Jayaraj.

The film, made on a lavish budget, is gearing up for September 30 release.

image
Business Standard
177 22