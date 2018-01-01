Srinagar freezes at minus 4.4

With minus 4.4 as the minimum temperature on Monday, Srinagar witnessed the coldest night of the season as the cold wave intensified further in Jammu and Kashmir.
Night temperatures were likely to drop further till Tuesday, a Met official said. It was minus five in Pahalgam and minus 7.5 in Gulmarg, while Leh in Ladakh region recorded minus 14.5.
Jammu city recorded 6.7, Katra town 7, Batote 2.7, Bannihal 4.9, Bhaderwah 0.4 and Udhampur was at 4.7 degrees Celsius.
