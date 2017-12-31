SRK to announce Aanand L Rai film's title on New Year's Day

-
ALSO READWe are not nervous but wary: Shah Rukh Khan on Rai's film Fanney Khan-Race 3 clash not a concern for Aishwarya: Producer RIL family pays tributes to Dhirubhai on glitzy evening I don't feel like 50-year-old: Shah Rukh (Lead, Correcting para 5) Hugh Jackman inspires us with his performances: SRK
-
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has his New Year's Day treat ready for his fans. He will announce the title of Aanand L Rai's film on Monday.
The movie, which will see Shah Rukh in a never-seen-before avatar -- reportedly as a dwarf -- also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.
Shah Rukh and Rai engaged in banter over the pending announcement on Twitter. The actor asked the filmmaker about when should the title be announced, and they reached a conclusion to give it out to the fans at 5 p.m. on Monday.
The banter unfolded with a series of sketched images of Shah Rukh and Rai, who have collaborated for the first time for this project.
--IANS
rb/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU