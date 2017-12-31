JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Cinema-Showbiz

Manjot Singh wants to romance on-screen

Business Standard

SRK to announce Aanand L Rai film's title on New Year's Day

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has his New Year's Day treat ready for his fans. He will announce the title of Aanand L Rai's film on Monday.

The movie, which will see Shah Rukh in a never-seen-before avatar -- reportedly as a dwarf -- also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Shah Rukh and Rai engaged in banter over the pending announcement on Twitter. The actor asked the filmmaker about when should the title be announced, and they reached a conclusion to give it out to the fans at 5 p.m. on Monday.

The banter unfolded with a series of sketched images of Shah Rukh and Rai, who have collaborated for the first time for this project.

--IANS

rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, December 31 2017. 18:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements