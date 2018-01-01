Star Sports to broadcast Khelo India School Games

The Ministry on Monday announced Star as the broadcast and production partner for its flagship initiative Khelo School Games until 2022.

Khelo School Games is the marquee event under revamped Khelo programme. This year, the Under-17 meet will run from January 31.

The meet has 16 different disciplines. The event is expected to host around 6000 athletes and officials in its first edition.

Minister said: "After careful deliberation and following a transparent bidding process, we are delighted to announce that Khelo School Games will be partnering with Star for the broadcast of event.

"It will be the first time that school games will be broadcast live simultaneously on TV and digital platform. Star and Hotstar, with their vision of fostering a comprehensive, ecosystem in will be our ideal broadcast partners to help us realize the dream of transforming into a global sporting powerhouse in the coming years."

Rathore, 2004 Olympic medal-winning shooter said that through Khelo India, the ministry will seek to bring back active playtime in the lives of children.

"Parents and teachers need to embrace and ensure that it is as essential a part of the everyday life of children as educational curriculum," he said.

The best talent selected through the competition will be amongst the 1000 (one thousand) budding athletes eligible for a scholarship worth 5 lakhs each per year for a period of eight years.

Every year, new athletes will be added under the Khelo scheme. Thus, over the period of the scheme, the country will have a solid bench-strength for all

