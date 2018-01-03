Student killed in Maharashtra shutdown violence

A 16-year-old student was killed in violence during a road block agitation in this district during Wednesday's 'bandh' called by parties, police said.

Yogesh Prahlad Jadhav's family members alleged that he was seriously injured during a police cane charge to clear a road block near Ashti village and succumbed to injuries.

of Police said the body had been sent for autopsy to ascertain the cause of the death.

"There was a lot of chaos during the agitation. It is not possible to ascertain the cause of death without a post-mortem," Mina told IANS.

According to the family, Jadhav, a senior school student, suffered head injuries in the police action and was rushed to a hospital in Hadgaon where doctors pronounced him dead.

The 10-hour shutdown which paralysed large parts of was called off this evening by

