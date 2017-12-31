Suicide bomber kills 12 in Afghanistan

At least 12 people were killed and 16 others injured when a suicide attacker detonated his explosive device among mourners at a funeral in Afghanistan's Jalalabad city on Sunday.
"A terrorist blew himself up at the funeral ceremony of the former Governor of Haska Mina district, killing 12 mourners," an official who declined to be named told Xinhua news agency.
No one has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, an official said the Islamic State was to blame.
