Sulking Nitin Patel agrees to resume work

After sulking for two days and triggering protests from the Patels, Deputy on Sunday joined Vijay Rupani's cabinet saying President Shah had pledged to restore the key portfolios taken away from him.

Patel assumed charge as a cabinet in Gandhinagar, shortly after Shah made the promise to the seven-time MLA who revolted after the portfolios of Finance, Petrochemicals and Urban Development were snatched from him and he was given ministries of lesser importance, including Health and Family Welfare.

The move by the triggered widespread protests in the Patel community, with urging to quit the and join the The admitted that his self-respect had been hurt.

On Sunday, told the media that Shah had promised he would get the portfolios commensurate with his stature. Rupani will submit the list of portfolios to the later Sunday.

"I was assured by Shah of providing me the charge of departments which deserved my stature," he said.

"I request my supporters to withdraw the 'bandh' announcement for Monday, called in support of my demands. Rupani will shortly send a formal request to the about the portfolios to be provided to me," he added.

After being denied important portfolios which he held until the Assembly elections, did not take charge of his office on Wednesday.

The allotted the Finance department to former (Dalal) while the other two departments were given to the

A majority of the Patidar community, including supporters, were agitated against the move to strip of important portfolios. They even demanded that be made the

The Sardar Patel Group, which had spearheaded the Patidar agitation along with the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) led by Hardik Patel, also supported and called for a statewide 'bandh' on Monday.

Saurabh Patel, who is expected to lose the portfolio, said: "I respect the decision taken by the party high command."

--IANS

amc/mr/sar

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)