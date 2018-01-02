JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Cinema-Showbiz

Bengaluru thrash Mumbai in PBL tie

Business Standard

Sunidhi Chauhan gives birth to a boy

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan gave birth to her first child -- a boy -- in a hospital here on Monday evening.

"The baby and mother are doing well. Sunidhi and husband Hitesh are proud with their little bundle of joy who arrived at 5.20 p.m. on January 1, 2018," Ranjana Dhanu, Sunidhi's obstetrician-gynaecologist, said in a statement

Bhupendra Avasthi, Director, Paediatrics of Surya Hospitals said: "The delivery was uneventful and the baby boy is healthy and doing well."

Sunidhi, married to music composer Hitesh Sonik, is known for some of the chartbusters like "Ruki Ruki", "Dance Pe Chance", "Kamli", "Darkhaast", "Main Baani Teri Radha", "Bloody Hell" among many others.

--IANS

aru/pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 02 2018. 00:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements