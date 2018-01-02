Sunidhi Chauhan gives birth to a boy

Chauhan gave birth to her first child -- a boy -- in a hospital here on Monday evening.

"The baby and mother are doing well. and husband are proud with their little bundle of joy who arrived at 5.20 p.m. on January 1, 2018," Ranjana Dhanu, Sunidhi's obstetrician-gynaecologist, said in a statement

Bhupendra Avasthi, Director, of Surya Hospitals said: "The delivery was uneventful and the baby boy is healthy and doing well."

Sunidhi, married to Sonik, is known for some of the chartbusters like "Ruki Ruki", "Dance Pe Chance", "Kamli", "Darkhaast", "Main Baani Teri Radha", "Bloody Hell" among many others.

