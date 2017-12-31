Supermoon could gatecrash Goa's New Year celebrations

New Year celebrations will begin with a touch of caution in Goa, with tourism authorities in the coastal state warning of unusual tidal activity and possible flooding of beaches on Sunay due to the phenomenon on January 2.

In an advisory issued to all businesses located near the coastline, has also cautioned against the phenomenon occurring once again on January 31.

"January 2 and January 31, 2018 are full days where the would be the closest to the Earth in its orbit also known as Supermoon, due to which there is likelihood of a surge in the high tides and possibility of flooding of the beaches affecting the shacks, water sports and other activities," D'Souza's advisory said.

is one of the most popular and nightlife tourism destination in the country and attracts more than five million tourists every year, especially in the period from to New Year.

shack operators had complained about a lack of warning earlier this month, after a combination of cyclone Ockhi and wrecked havoc on the beaches, with the rising water damaging several shacks and eroding stretches, popular with tourists.

D'Souza has asked all businesses located along the coastline, in close proximity to the water including shack owners and to take safety measures in wake of the recurrence of the

"Shack owners, and other activities on the beaches are hereby directed to be on high alert on January 1-2 and January 30 and shall take all precautionary measures for avoiding any dangers to life and property," D'Souza added.

--IANS

maya/umer/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)