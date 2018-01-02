Sushma Swaraj to visit Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore

As marks 25 years of its partnership with and in keeping with its Act East Policy, will visit Thailand, and from January 4-8, it was announced on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the External Affairs Ministry, will visit on January 4-5 during the course of which she will hold a meeting with Thai of Foreign Affairs

"All aspects of bilateral relations with will be discussed with particular focus on political, defence and economic ties and on further enhancing India's engagement with (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries," the statement said, adding that would assume the role of country for India- relations in the middle of this year.

During her visit from January 5-6, will the fifth meeting of the India- with her Indonesian counterpart

The Ministers will also inaugurate the second meeting of the Asean- Network of Think Tanks. She will also call on Indonesian and have other official engagements, including an interaction with representatives of the Indian community.

The Indian also meet the new of Lim Jock Hoi, the statement said, adding: "As the biggest country in the region with the largest economy, is an important partner for including in trade and strategic matters. In recent times, there has been intensive engagement between the two countries bilaterally, as well as plurilaterally."

It said the meeting and other engagements of would enable the two countries to chart out the course of partnership during the year 2018.

She will visit from January 6-8 during which she will inaugurate the Regional Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) of countries on January 7. The theme of this year's event is "Ancient Route, New Journey: Diaspora in the Dynamic Asean- Partnership".

will have bilateral meetings with the leaders in and also interact with PIO delegations from countries, who will be participating in the PBD.

According to the statement, the Regional PBD is a large scale event covering a wide range of sectors including political relations, economic ties and investment, tourism and culture, connectivity, start-ups and science and technology.

"PIO delegations from all countries, including ministers, eminent personalities, business and socio-political leaders are participating in the event," the statement said.

On all three legs of her visit, will share with her interlocutors relevant information about the forthcoming Asean- Commemorative Summit in on January 25 which marks 25 years of the establishment of Dialogue Partnership between and the 10-nation regional bloc.

A series of events has been organized by the over the last year to celebrate this jubilee in different Indian cities and also countries, which will culminate with the Summit in has also invited the leaders of the countries for the parade this year.

--IANS

ab/rn

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)