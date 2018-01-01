The has pressed the world community to ask the US and its Western allies to leave instead of asking the group to stop its armed struggle.

Zabihullah Mujahid's comment came amid the latest call for peace talks by the Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan, and at a trilateral dialogue in on December 26.

In a joint statement, the three sides had called on the to join the peace process "at an early date", while reaffirming that a broad-based and inclusive peace and reconciliation process, which, they said, was "Afghan-led, Afghan-owned", and fully supported regionally and internationally.

The seemed unconvinced with the trilateral meeting's demand and instead advised the international community to press the US and NATO to "end the invasion as it is the only solution to the conflict in Afghanistan," reported.

"The world community should put pressure on the US to quit our country and end its brutality. War has been imposed on us. The US wants to continue the war," the said.

"Reconciliation could start when foreign troops leave The presence of the is a threat to the whole region," he said, in reply to a question posted on his WhatsApp account.

The remarks are an indication that the have not shown any flexibility for talks with the government, which they consider as powerless. However, the insist they are ready for talks with the US to discuss with them "timing" for the withdrawal of the foreign troops.

"There is no change in the stance about the talks with the administration as any such act will be considered a deviation from the set principles of Mullah Omar and Mullah (former chiefs)," a argues. He requested not to be identified by name as no is authorised to speak to the media and only the can make comments.

US forces have increased airstrikes against the positions after unveiled his strategy for and in August that mainly focuses on war and little on political option. Trump's policy

