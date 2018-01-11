Taliban kill five policemen in Afghanistan

Five police personnel were killed and two others wounded in an attack by the in the country's northern province, an said on Thursday.

"The incident took place in Archi, a restive district on the outskirts of Kunduz city, on Wednesday night after the stormed police checkpoints, triggering clashes lasting for hours," told

The injured were shifted to a hospital in Kunduz.

"Several militants were also killed and wounded during the gun battle, but their number could not be exactly specified as the militants evacuated their casualties after the fighting," Nazari said.

