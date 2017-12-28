Tamil Nadu Assembly session from January 8

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday summoned the state Legislative Assembly to meet on January 8.
The duration of the session would begin with Purohit's customary address that would be decided by the Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly.
The first session of 2018 will see sidelined AIADMK leader T.T.V. Dinakaran entering the house as an Independent member.
On December 21, Dinakaran won the by-election for the Radhakrishnan Nagar assembly constituency, trouncing AIADMK and DMK candidates.
In addition, this will be the first session post the disqualification of 18 lawmakers owing allegiance to Dinakaran by Speaker P. Dhanapal.
The 18 legislators were disqualified for submitting a memorandum to the state Governor seeking a change of Chief Minister in the place of K. Palaniswami.
--IANS
