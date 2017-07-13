Tata Sons appoints Aarthi Subramanian as Group Chief Digital Officer

on Thursday announced the appointment of as the Tata Groups

According to the company, Subramanian, in her new role, will report to N Chandrasekaran, Executive Chairman of

Currently, Subramanian is Executive Director of Tata Consultancy Services, responsible for driving the company's digital foray, excellence in customer engagement and delivery governance.

She will up take her new role from August this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)