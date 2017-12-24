Taylor Hill keeps her tags on her clothes

keeps the tags on all of her clothes because she has a "weird" habit and likes to keep everything in "exactly" the same condition she bought it.

The 21-year-old has revealed she still keeps the labels on her garments, even after she has worn them, because she likes to keep her personal items "exactly" how she bought them, although she has acknowledged that is a "weird" habit of hers, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking in a video for Vogue.com, where she gave viewers a sneak peek inside her closet, she said: "Hi I'm and welcome to my closet.

"All leather dress, I was so obsessed with it that I wore it almost every night during Fashion Week because I didn't have a stylist yet, and I didn't know what was fashionably appropriate to wear to things."

"And I actually still have the tag on. Sometimes I like to keep things exactly how I got them, I'm, weird like that," added Hill.

--IANS

nv/

