TCS bags biggest so far $2 bn deal from US insurance firm Transamerica

In its biggest deal to date, Ltd (TCS) on Friday signed a multi-year agreement worth more than $2 billion with the US-based company to digitally transform its life and annuities business.

The partnership enables -- a leading provider of life insurance, retirement and -- to enhance its digital capabilities, simplify the service of more than 10 million policies into a single integrated modern platform and drive greater sustainable growth opportunities through better customer experiences.

"The multi-year agreement is worth more than $2 billion in revenues, the largest contract signed by to date," the company said in a statement.

The agreement is expected to lead to annual run-rate savings of approximately $70 million initially -- growing to $100 million over time -- for

" is helping to guide many of today's leading companies through their business 4.0 journeys, in building their digital spines, becoming more agile, creating superior customer experiences, and driving exponential growth," said Rajesh Gopinathan, of

"We have invested heavily in our digital platform, BaNCS, and our extensive US capabilities, and are proud to partner with in its ongoing transformation and welcome the transitioning employees to promising new careers at TCS," Gopinathan added.

The partnership will also support Transamerica's overall transition to a simplified, cloud-enabled platform for agile new product development, enhanced services, acquisitions and strategic innovation investments.

" was carefully selected because of their significant, ongoing investments in technology and their expertise in the and annuity industry," said Mark Mullin,

" will provide valuable administration and quality customer service, and will continue to engage with our customers, clients and in the most meaningful ways to them by utilising our digital engagement platforms and developing new solutions that help people save, protect, invest and retire," Mullin added.

In the European market, " BaNCS" has become a successful digital platform for more than a decade, with more than 17 million policies under administration.

For the US market, has adapted the platform to meet its operational and regulatory needs.

" continuously invests in the latest technologies, local talent and US facilities to help leading US companies adapt to rapidly evolving customer demands.

This agreement with marks TCS' entry into a highly specialised US marketplace," said Suresh Muthuswami, President and Global Head, Banking, Financial Services and Platforms, at

will also make job offers to the applicable employees. Employees transitioning to will be given the opportunity to remain in the same US cities where they are currently based.

Beyond offering roles to 2,200 employees across US cities, also plans to hire locally in Iowa, set up relationships with educational institutions and help employees with professional development to gain digital skills and fluency, the company added.

