Tea production down by 7.79% in November 2017

India's production in November 2017 stood at 118.9 million kgs, down by 7.79 per cent from 128.94 million produced in the same month last year, according to Board of data.

According to estimated production data, the decline of 10.04 million in November was due to drop in production in 'north'

In the area, which covers the eastern state of and northeastern Assam, Assam's production fell by 11 per cent to 60.70 million in November 2017 as compared to 68.20 million produced in the corresponding month of 2016 while West Bengal's production for the month was at 35.35 million kgs, down by 8.63 per cent from 38.69 million produced in same month of 2016.

Taking Assam, and others together, the estimated crop in north fell by 11.39 million or by 10.38 per cent to 98.35 million

In south - Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, the production increased by 7.03 per cent to 20.55 million in November 2017 as against 19.20 million produced in November 2016.

In India, small growers produced 56.6 million in November 2017.

