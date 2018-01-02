Tea production down by 7.79% in November 2017

India's tea production in November 2017 stood at 118.9 million kgs, down by 7.79 per cent from 128.94 million kgs produced in the same month last year, according to Tea Board of India data.
According to estimated production data, the decline of 10.04 million kgs in November was due to drop in production in 'north' India.
In the area, which covers the eastern state of West Bengal and northeastern Assam, Assam's production fell by 11 per cent to 60.70 million kgs in November 2017 as compared to 68.20 million kgs produced in the corresponding month of 2016 while West Bengal's production for the month was at 35.35 million kgs, down by 8.63 per cent from 38.69 million kgs produced in same month of 2016.
Taking Assam, West Bengal and others together, the estimated crop in north India fell by 11.39 million kgs or by 10.38 per cent to 98.35 million kgs.
In south India - Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka, the tea production increased by 7.03 per cent to 20.55 million kgs in November 2017 as against 19.20 million kgs produced in November 2016.
In India, small growers produced 56.6 million kgs in November 2017.
