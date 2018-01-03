Telangana to develop another IT cluster in Hyderabad

This hub will have another IT with the deciding to develop a new cluster in Budvel area, it was announced on Wednesday.

on Wednesday visited the area located near International Airport and said the foundation stone would be laid soon for the IT cluster.

He said 30 companies including top national and international firms were in talks with the state to set up their operations in the area. According to the minister, these units will create 1.25 lakh jobs. He expects the units to come up in next five years.

The minister, who is son of Chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao, said the had intensified efforts to create another IT cluster in the city.

Rama Rao, along with officials, inspected the lands which will be acquired for the IT cluster in Budvel. He directed them to provide all infrastructure facilities in the area.

The said that the wants to expand IT sector to places outside the existing hubs.

Most of the IT companies including global giants are currently located in and corridors. Some units have also come up in Uppal area.

