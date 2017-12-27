Tesla's next model is pickup truck: Elon Musk

has announced on that his company will make a right after "Model Y" -- a crossover SUV vehicle that is reportedly in advanced stages of development.

Musk had asked his 17.1 million followers for feedback on how the auto and power company "can improve further" to which one user responded by saying that "a is needed".

"I promise that we will make a right after Model Y. Have had the core design/engineering elements in my mind for almost five years. Am dying to build it," Musk tweeted on Tuesday.

In terms of size, the would be comparable or slightly bigger than Ford's F-150. "Maybe slightly bigger to account for a really gamechanging (I think) feature I'd like to add," Musk tweeted in reply.

Earlier this year, Musk had said that the auto company planned to show off an electric pickup sometime within the next couple of years.

Later, at Tesla's big semi-truck unveiling in November, he revealed an image of an electric pickup truck, based on the architecture of the semi-truck.

