Tesla's next model is pickup truck: Elon Musk

-
ALSO READHave 'verbal approval' to build New York-DC hyperloop: Elon Musk Indian among 19 injured in Aus as car deliberately hits crowd SIAM proposes all new vehicle sales in India to be EVs by 2047 Tesla in 'production hell' to meet Model 3 deadline - Elon Musk Zoomcar launches bike-sharing service in Mumbai Metropolitan
-
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced on Twitter that his company will make a pickup truck right after "Model Y" -- a crossover SUV vehicle that is reportedly in advanced stages of development.
Musk had asked his 17.1 million Twitter followers for feedback on how the auto and power company "can improve further" to which one user responded by saying that "a pickup truck is needed".
"I promise that we will make a pickup truck right after Model Y. Have had the core design/engineering elements in my mind for almost five years. Am dying to build it," Musk tweeted on Tuesday.
In terms of size, the pickup truck would be comparable or slightly bigger than Ford's F-150. "Maybe slightly bigger to account for a really gamechanging (I think) feature I'd like to add," Musk tweeted in reply.
Earlier this year, Musk had said that the auto company planned to show off an electric pickup sometime within the next couple of years.
Later, at Tesla's big semi-truck unveiling in November, he revealed an image of an electric pickup truck, based on the architecture of the semi-truck.
--IANS
ksc/in
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU