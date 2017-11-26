Miss World Manushi Chhillar gets glorious welcome in India

India's Manushi Chhillar, who made the country proud by winning the and landed here to a warm welcome, thanked fans for showering her with love.

"I thank each and every one who came to welcome me. It was overwhelming and I am grateful for your support. Thank you for showering me with all your love," Manushi said in a statement.

The Haryana girl broke the 16-year jinx for India at the pageant with her win. The last Miss World from India was Priyanka Chopra in 2000.

When Manushi came out of the international airport here late on Saturday night, she was greeted with numerous fans chanting "India, India" as they held up Indian flags and posters of Manushi. The posters read: "Welcome back Manushi Chhillar", " is Beauty with Brains, Miss World 2017".

"Feels great to be back home. Thank you India, for such a grand welcome," Manushi tweeted.

