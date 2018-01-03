JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Cinema-Showbiz

Kim Kardashian's son 'better' after battling pneumonia

Business Standard

'The Commuter' to open in India on January 19

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Liam Neesons "The Commuter" will release in India on January 19.

PVR Pictures will be bringing the action-thriller to India, read a statement.

After the worldwide success of "Unknown", "Non-Stop" and "Run All Night", director Jaume Collet-Serra and Neeson have reunited again for "The Commuter".

The movie also stars Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson and Sam Neill. The project revolves around a man's quest to prevent disaster on a packed commuter train.

--IANS

sug/rb/sac

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 14:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements