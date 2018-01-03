'The Commuter' to open in India on January 19

Liam Neesons "The Commuter" will release in India on January 19.
PVR Pictures will be bringing the action-thriller to India, read a statement.
After the worldwide success of "Unknown", "Non-Stop" and "Run All Night", director Jaume Collet-Serra and Neeson have reunited again for "The Commuter".
The movie also stars Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson and Sam Neill. The project revolves around a man's quest to prevent disaster on a packed commuter train.
--IANS
sug/rb/sac
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU