The Darjeeling hills simmered, centring on the Gorkhaland movement (2017 in retrospective)

Through much of 2017, the picturesque Hills -- once a dreamy tourist gateway -- simmered with violence over the revived demand for a separate state.

The agitation that started against the alleged imposition of Bengali language on the locals snowballed into an intense movement for statehood, triggering widespread arson and vandalism, massive clashes, multiple casualties, political blame games and the longest-ever shutdown of 104 days that brought the entire northern hills to a standstill.

During the May civic body polls, (GJM), the leading political force in the hills for over a decade, retained its supremacy by winning the Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong municipalities, but suffered a crushing defeat in Mirik Notified Area, where the gained a two-thirds majority. The Trinamool also significantly upped its vote share in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong.

Elated with her party making inroads in the region, Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee called it the beginning of a new era.

However, her jubilation soon turned to concern as the Gorkha locals hit the streets in early June against the government's three-language policy in the state schools and accused it of imposing Bengali on them.

Banerjee, in turn, accused the GJM of spreading lies to divide the Bengali and Nepali communities and vowed to take action against the board members of the GJM-run hill development body, Territorial Administration (GTA), if a special audit ordered by her government unearthed financial irregularities.

The very next day, GJM activists burnt the Minister's effigies and rallied, demanding the publish a written circular about not making Bengali compulsory in the hills.

GJM and his followers seemed determined to revive the century-old demand for a separate The fight would continue till death, Gurung declared.

Violence erupted in the heart of on June 8, the day the state cabinet held its first meeting there in 45 years, when hundreds of GJM activists went on a rampage, breaking police barricades, pelting stones and torching a police outpost. By evening, the had to be called in to stop the situation from spiralling out of control.

The GJM called a 12-hour shutdown in the hills complaining of police atrocities on their workers, even as nearly 4,500 tourists were stranded in different parts of and Kalimpong. Within two days of the strike, the GJM called an indefinite shutdown from June 12.

As the shutdown started, pro- rallies, picketing, vandalism in government offices and clashes between the agitators and security forces became regular happenings. The situation deteriorated after three local activists were killed during clashes with police in and Sonada on July 7. The incensed locals held the responsible for the deaths and resorted to widespread violence and arson that compelled the government to deploy the -- the second time in exactly a month.

The constant police raids at several GJM leaders' residences, including Gurung, further infuriated the hill parties. Setting aside their differences with GJM, prominent hill outfits like the Gorkha (GNLF) and the (JAP) supported the cause of

By the first month of the indefinite shutdown, thousands participated in pro- rallies every day. The GJM announced a fast-unto-death while several Gorkha intellectuals including singers, filmmakers and poets registered their protest by returning awards received from

On August 19, two separate bomb blasts within 24 hours in and Kalimpong rocked the hills. One civic volunteer was killed while two security personnel were injured in the Kalimpong explosion.

The police raids were intensified and a lookout notice was issued against Gurung and his associates under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, forcing him to abscond.

The government's attempt to call truce with the agitators was futile as all the prominent hill outfits and opposition political parties boycotted the first two state-convened all-party meetings and formed the Movement Coordination Committee to supervise the agitation.

However, as the shutdown continued without any positive outcome for the demand, cracks emerged within the hill parties and even among the GJM leadership. The JAP openly questioned the relevance of the shutdown while the GNLF said it was ready to discuss the issue with the state govrnment, defying GJM's decision that only tripartite talks between the Centre, the state and hill parties would be allowed.

But the GJM infighting came out in the open after its general secretary, Binay Tamang, and leader were ousted from of the shutdown. The leaders, however, called the expulsion "unconstitutional" and, with Gurung still in hiding, strengthened their hold on the party.

Seizing the opportunity, Banerjee announced sops for people of the hills and appointed Tamang as the of the for carrying out development activities in the hills. After a series of seemingly "positive talks" between the two parties and an appeal from Rajnath Singh, the shutdown was called off after 104 days.

As the year draws to a close, an uneasy calm prevails in the hills, with police on the hunt for Gurung, who continues to send chilling audio messages from his hideout.

