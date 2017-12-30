The glorious and the great who bid au revoir in 2017 (2017 in Retrospect)

It is the inevitable and unavoidable outcome of human existence but still death seems tough to Even when it beckons those whom we never knew personally or had seen face-to-face but cheered in films, sang along when playing their songs or appreciated or benefited from their contributions across a wide of activity. This year was no different.

The year saw a wide of people -- actors, astronauts, authors, bankers filmmakers, monarchs, singers, statesmen, scientists, sportspersons, thinkers, et al -- shuffle off the mortal coil and achieve immortality.

While our attention, as usual, went more to the celebrities, a prime loss this year was English Sir (b.1933, died February 8), whose studies in nuclear magnetic resonance made (MRI) of the human body possible and won him the 2003 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine (shared with American Paul Lauterbur, who also did key research in the field).

The statesmen who died this year included former Iranian (b. 1934, died Jan 8), a conservative but pragmatic cleric-leader, known as the "Shark" for his lack of facial hair; Irish and (b. 1950, March 21), a key figure in the US-brokered Good Friday Agreement that brought hope of peace to Northern Ireland; and former German (b. 1930, died June 16) under whose charge was reunited and became more integrated.

Also departing was Polish-born American (b. 1928, died May 26), Jimmy Carter's National Security Adviser, in whose time the US began arming the Afghan Mujahideen -- with results we know too well. He was not convinced he had done any wrong with this, maintaining: "What was more important to the history of the world? The or the collapse of the Soviet empire? Some stirred-up Muslims or the liberation of and the end of the Cold War?"

Among other notable leaders were US-deposed Panamanian dictator (b. 1934, died May 29), former (b. 1926, died November 3), the first of united Yemen (b. 1947, died December 4) and Communist-deposed last Romanian monarch Michael I (b. 1921, died December 5).

Also to be mentioned here is English and showgirl (b. 1942, December 4), the key person in the Profumo scandal which rocked the in the 1960s.

Two redoubtable soldiers who marched off this year happened to be both officers -- with one of them having possibly saved the world. (b. 1939, died May 19) kept his cool when his systems indicated that US nuclear missiles were on the way and his gut reaction it was a technical glitch turned out to be correct. of the Indian Arjan Singh (b. 1919, died September 16), who joined the fledgling outfit at its inception and saw its transition into a world-class service.

(b. 1934) who is largely credit with crushing the militancy died on May 26.

Then, we also bid adieu to well-known screen faces like Sir (b. 1927, died May 23); (b. 1940, died January 25); Adam West, the first to play Batman (b. 1928, died June 9 ); (b. 1926, August 20); French icon (b. 1917, died October 17); Gorden Kaye, the lead in TV sitcom "Allo Allo" (b. 1941, died January 23); and Clifton James, who played a redneck US in two James Bond films (b. 1920, died April 15).

In India, we mourned the versatile (b. 1950, died January 6), (b. 1946, died April 27) and Shashi Kapoor, who reinvented himself from a lover-boy to a more and filmmaker (b. 1938, died December 4)

Also dying were American (b.1928, died Jan 12), who adapted his cult book "The Exorcist" to an Oscar-winning film, and director (b. 1944, died April ), known among others for "The Silence of the Lambs".

A large number of singers also saw their voices stilled -- (b. 1940, died February 12), (b. 1926, died March 18), (b. 1947, died May 27), (b. 1936, August 8), (b. 1939, died September 8), Tom Petty, (b. 1950, died Oct 2), (b. 1928, died October 24) and Johnny Hallyday, who introduced rock'n'roll to (b. 1943, December 5).

Also to be mourned were Indian vocalists Kishori Ammonkar (b. 1931, died April 3) and Girja Devi (19, died October 24) and sitar exponent (b. 1927, died January 4).

We will also miss 'Playboy' founder (b. 1926. died September 27), Kenneth Arrow, (b. 1921, died February 21), Russian and mathematician Ludvig Faddeev, who moved us ahead towards (b. 1934, died February 26), American boxer-turned-standup comic Jake LaMotta, (b. 1922, died September 19), Turkish Olympc weightlifter, "Pocket Hercules" (b. 1967, died November 18) and Czech (b. 1968, died November 19.)

Those who won't be missed are Italian mafia gangster Salvatore 'Toto' Riina (b.1930, died Nov 17) and American and murderer (b. 1934, died November 19).

