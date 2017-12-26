'The Notebook' director claims ex wife 'kidnapped' their daughter

Nick Cassavetes, who has directed films like "The Notebook" and "The Other Woman", has accused his estranged wife of kidnapping their 13-year-old daughter

Nick, son of late Hollywood actors John and Gena Rowlands, revealed in a post on over the weekend that his daughter was missing, reports dailymail.co.uk.

He has now filed a report with the accusing of violating their custody agreement by running off with the girl.

"Where is my baby? Why won't her phone turn on? Why has she been stolen from me?" Nick posted on

He added: "Is she okay? Does she know I love her, that I miss her everyday? Does she know that I'm coming and will never stop coming?"

Nick posted a photograph of himself with alongside that post.

On December 24, Nick went a step further and accused of kidnapping their child.

"I miss my daughter on the day before I haven't spoken to her in over a month. Wherever she is, I want her to know that I love her more than anything and I will never stop looking for her," he wrote.

--IANS

sas/rb/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)