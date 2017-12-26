'The Sound of Music' star Heather Menzies-Urich dies

Heather Menzies-Urich, who played Louisa von in popular 1965 musical drama "The Sound of Music", is dead. She was 68.

She was diagnosed with brain cancer a month ago and died on while surrounded by her family, her son said, reports theguardian.com.

Menzies-Urich was just 14 years old and had no acting experience when she got the role in the movie starring and

"She was an actor, a ballerina and loved living her life to the fullest," said.

The estate of the musical's creators, Rodgers and Hammerstein, also paid a tribute to Menzies-Urich.

Rodgers and Ted Chapin, said: "Heather was part of the family. There is really no other way to describe the members of the cast of the movie of 'The Sound Of Music'.

"Heather was a cheerful and positive member of the group, always hoping for the next gathering. We are all lucky to have known her, and she will happily live on in that beautiful movie. We will miss her."

Besides "The Sound of Music", she appeared in many TV films and programmes, including "TJ Hooker" and "The Bob Newhart Show".

Menzies-Urich married in 1975 and the couple had three children. He died in 2002.

