The Vamps want Cruz Beckham duet

James says the British pop band wants to perform a duet with former footballer and 11-year-old son

and his bandmates Brad Simpson, and are friends with Cruz's older brother Brooklyn Beckham, and have told him that they are always there for him whenever he needs advice, reports metro.co.uk.

Asked if they would mentor Cruz, said: "That would be great. I said to him in the past it would be good to do stuff. I think it's cool that he is really working on it. I've seen a few things on his and he's really good.

added: "It's nice that he is playing the guitar from the start and I really admire that. I think it's definitely someone to watch for the future. I'd love to do some stuff with him."

