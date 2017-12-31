This New Year special for millenium youth: Modi

The upcoming new year will be a "special one" because this will see an entry into adulthood and voting age of all those who were born in the year that began the21st century, said on Sunday.

"Tomorrow (Monday) will be a special day. Those who were born in the year beginning the will turn 18 and will become eligible to cast their votes," said during his monthly and 2017's last 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address.

The appealed to all those turning 18 in 2018 to register themselves as voters and help frame the " of 21st century".

"Your vote will become the foundation of a new .. You will not just be granting yourselves the right to vote but will be making yourselves the founders of the tomorrow's India," said.

He also suggested a district-level organising of 'Mock Parliament' sessions to give the young adults a practical knowledge of the polity.

He exhorted the youth to use their voting right to usher in a "people's revolution" for the country's development.

