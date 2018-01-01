Thousands flee fireworks explosion on Australia beach

Two persons were injured when a carrying a New Year display caught fire at an Australian beach, a media report said on Monday.

A few minutes into the show at in New South Wales, an apparent malfunction caused to go off at random, some towards the beach, the said.

Thousands of people on the beach had to be moved to safety and police sealed off the area.

Two pyrotechnicians jumped off the boat to get ashore and were later treated by paramedics for minor injuries.

Witnesses described how the family-friendly show at 9 p.m. quickly turned to chaos.

Loud explosions came from the as started going off simultaneously. "It was an absolute chaos," Anooshe Mushtaq described the scene on

"The boat shooting the goes on fire and started shootings randomly. Lucky I escaped as soon as I saw the boat on fire," Mushtaq said.

Emergency services were called to the scene and police said the crowds - about 5,000-6,000 people - were removed from the beach as a precaution, the report said.

The event organisers, It's Time for Terrigal, said on that they believed a canister had exploded, setting off "multiple detonations".

What should have been a 12-minute display was "pushed into 4 and a half," they said.

"It became apparent this wasn't a directed event, as there [were] random going off, at this time it was deemed unsafe and we evacuated the area." But overall, the event "went pretty well", they said.

The incident was being probed by work safety authorities.

--IANS

in/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)